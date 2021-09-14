White House Apartments were found to have a cobra snake

A cobra snake makes its way into the White House Apartments before being rescued.

He observed the six-foot deadly serpent as he parked his car outside the apartment block about 9:30 p.m. and immediately raised the alarm.

“As soon as we knew about the snake, we cordoned the area so that no one could approach the particular space” stated the management committee of the block.

Taking nearly four hours to complete the operation was time-consuming.

“We called the wildlife people. They came and rescued the snake. The whole process ended around 1 am” as per the committee.

“People who came from the wildlife department said that the snake would come from the open space around the society. After rescuing the snake, the wildlife people did a spray of chemical to remove any smell of the snake so that its pair could not approach to the society following that smell” President of the committee Sanjay Rastogi tells the CitySpidey.