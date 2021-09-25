Woman walks husband on a leash after curfew, ends up with $3000 fine

After walking her husband on a leash after curfew, a Canadian lady receives a $3000 punishment.

The lady defended herself and claimed she was bringing her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as authorized under the exceptions granted by Quebec’s premier.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault imposed a curfew after 8 p.m. across the city in response to a recent spike in daily cases and deaths. Authorities, on the other hand, had not expected to see a man wearing a leash around his neck.

Local police in the Sherbrooke neighborhood told media that the couple was spotted going downtown at 9 p.m. on Saturday evening and refused to cooperate with officials. For breaking the restrictions, the pair were fined $1,500 apiece.

The report added, “When questioned by police, the couple said they were happy to receive the ticket and claimed they were following the rules set forth by Premier Francois Legault.”

News from Quebec: I just confirmed with Sherbrooke police that a husband and wife were fined for walking after curfew with the man on a leash. The officer told me her defense was she is allowed to walk a dog after curfew. They were fined $1500 each.@CTVMontreal @CTVNews — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 11, 2021

Croyez-le ou non une femme a effectivement promené son conjoint en laisse samedi soir pour enfreindre le nouveau #couvrefeu. Ça s'est passé à #Sherbrooke, sur la rue King Est, vers 21h | La caricature de Godin. @LeDevoir https://t.co/YZ5EF2UmHt pic.twitter.com/TSuga1zu14 — Sylvain Dubé (@syldube47) January 11, 2021

According to a report by media, when the police protested, the woman in issue strongly stated that she would not pay the fine.

Officials in Quebec have stated that individuals may walk their dogs beyond the curfew of 8 p.m. as long as they stay within one kilometer of their home.

The story drew a lot of attention on social media, but not for the proper reasons, and many people were confounded.