World’s wealthiest dog: Owner leaves $5 million to his pet
After her 84-year-old owner selected her as a beneficiary in his will, Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, must be one of the world’s wealthiest dogs.
It won’t be a dog’s life for a Tennessee dog whose owner passed away lately.
According to Media, Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, will be living the good life in Nashville after inheriting $5 million from her owner’s estate.
Lulu’s babysitter, Martha Burton, informed the station Bill Dorris, the owner of Lulu, was a wealthy businessman who never married and died late last year. His will directs that the money be placed in a trust for Lulu’s care. It permits Burton to be compensated for reasonable monthly costs related to Lulu’s care.
Burton, who was friends with Dorris and would look after the dog when he traveled, stated, “He just really loved the dog.”
She claims she has no intention of spending $5 million on Lulu.
With a smile, she responded, “Well, I’d like to try.”
Dorris had property near I-65, where an argumentative statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest stands. According to the media, the statue’s destiny and the rest of the estate might be decided in probate court.
