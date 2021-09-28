World’s youngest organ donor lived for just 74 minutes
Cambridgeshire baby has been crowned the world’s youngest organ donor after only living for 74 minutes.
Hope Lee, from Newmarket, lived for just over an hour after she was born but still made an impact on the world when her kidneys and liver cells were donated to a woman in her late twenties.
Now after her heartbreaking death, the sister and twin brother of Hope Lee proudly holds up a certificate honouring the tot’s gift.
Madie, nine, and four-year-old Josh showed off the honour that was sent to parents Drew Lee and Emma Thomas from the Guinness World Records.
Hope died in November 2015 shortly after she was born and her kidneys and liver cells were donated, The Mirror reports. Drew, 56, said of the certificates the family received: “I burst into tears when I opened the letter.
