Young boy attempts dangerous stunts on moving train
The youngsters often do things that the viewers either can’t believe or hold their hearts.
An old video of the same kind is going viral on social media in which a young man is seen doing dangerous tricks on a moving train without thinking that even the slightest carelessness can take his precious life.
In the video, the boy first gets on a moving train and then hangs from the train in a swinging manner, even touching things on the way without fear while the train is moving at its own speed.
The man has been widely criticized by users for his viral video on Twitter and people have warned that no one should try to do so, otherwise there could be casualties.
