Young girl killed her boyfriend by hitting his mobile phone

In Argentina, a girl killed her boyfriend by hitting his mobile phone during an argument.

According to a foreign news agency, a 22-year-old girl in Argentina allegedly hit her boyfriend on the head with a mobile phone during an argument.

The news agency said that the boy complained of severe headache after the mobile phone hit his head, after which he was shifted to the hospital where his treatment continued for 8 days but his condition did not improve. Passed away

According to the news agency, the girl was produced in the local court where she said that her boyfriend first attacked her in the face after which she hit the boy on the head with a mobile phone in his defence.

The girl has been granted bail by the court while the case is under investigation.

