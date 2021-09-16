Zoo barred women after an affair with a chimpanzee

Web Desk

16th Sep, 2021. 02:37 pm
Because of the affair with a chimpanzee, a zoo banned women

In Belgium because of the affair with the chimpanzee, a zoo banned the women.

For the past four years, Adie Timmermans visits the primate called Chita at the zoo in Antwerp and she builds up a strong bond with the chimpanzee.

As she stated that: “I love that animal, and he loves me. I haven’t got anything else. Why do they want to take that away? We’re having an affair, I’ll just say.”

The zoo is worried about their connection as it is having a bad influence on the animal’s bond with other chimpanzees, as the affair includes Timmermans and the chimp blowing kisses and waving at each other.

According to a zoo spokesperson: “When Chita is constantly busy with visitors, the other monkeys ignore him and don’t consider him part of the group, even though that is important. He then sits on his own outside of visiting hours.”

“An animal that is too focused on people is less respected by its peers. We want Chita to be a chimpanzee as much as possible.”

