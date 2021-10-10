10-Loops in a hot wheel track break the Guinness world record

10-Loops hot wheel track breaks Guinness world record

A couple of boys in India created a 10-loop Hot Wheel toy car track, and set a Guinness World Record.

The adjustable-angle wooden structure to support their track took Rohan and Rahul Dayal of Mumbai three days to create, according to them.

Rohan Dayal tells the Guinness World Records, “Testing was initially with few loops and as we increased the loops and the length of the track, the project became challenging.”

He added, “Since the track became long it needed to be supported on a firmer wooden platform. The longer the platform, the greater was the weight and bending in the center.”

The brothers only needed to buy a few sections of track, according to Rohan Dayal, because they already had a large Hot Wheels collection. After realizing that the previous record for the most loop in a Hot Wheels track was eight, he stated they decided to challenge it.

The brothers have expressed interest in breaking their own record by adding extra loops to the tune.