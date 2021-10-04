A young man swallowed the AirPods down his throat while sleeping

Alert! people who like to wear wireless headphones during sleep Because there may be a case like this young man When he accidentally swallowed AirPods down his throat while sleeping listening to music.

When I woke up, I found that one earphone was missing, and there was a problem with swallowing down my throat!

This happened in Taiwan. He accidentally fell asleep while listening to music on his AirPods the next morning, he felt an abnormality after drinking a glass of water and the water was unable to flow down his throat as usual.

While the AirPods were missing one, ensuring that he had swallowed it.

According to media reports, a young man named Ben Hasso woke up in the afternoon in Taiwan after a nap and realized that his wireless headphones were missing.

Despite a thorough search of the room, he did not find the headphones, so he decided on the Track device on iPhone.

The young man was shocked when the lost air pod began to beep from inside his stomach.

The doctor later removed the headphones from the abdomen after several hours of surgery.