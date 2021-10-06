Alabama guy unofficially breaks the world record for chin-ups

Alabama guy unofficially breaks the world record for chin-ups

When an Alabama guy accomplished 15 chin-ups in one minute while wearing a 100-pound pack, he may have set a Guinness World Record.

Johnathan Young, 28, of Golf Shores, went to the Orange Beach Fitness Center on Monday and accomplished 15 chin-ups in one minute while wearing the extra 100 pounds.

Young’s attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for formal certification.

Marcus Bondi, an Australian athlete, holds the current Guinness World Record for 12 chin-ups while wearing a 100-pound pack. In December 2017, Massachusetts resident Ron Cooper matched Bondi’s achievement.

Young stated that he is considering attempting other weight-lifting Guinness World Records.

