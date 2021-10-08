Watch: Arunachal boy raps Gully Boy song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, video goes viral
With his spectacular performance in Gully Boy, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh wowed the audience. His tremendous rapping skills astounded admirers all around the world, in addition to his acting abilities. However, it appears that a little lad from Arunachal Pradesh is here to give him a run for his money, as he impresses netizens with his swagger.
A boy was seen rapping the classic song ‘Aapna Time Aayega’ from the hit 2019 film against a backdrop of lush hills in a video circulating on social media. “No limit to talent and can be found anywhere,” Yuva Arunachal commented on Facebook, praising the tiny Monpa boy’s energetic performance exuding emotion.
Many people were charmed by the young boy’s abilities and tagged the actors in the film and the composer of the song. Many others remarked on how, despite his age, he nailed the fast-paced rap, sounding almost identical to the original version. The song was written by Divine and Ankur Tiwari and performed by Singh.
The film is a musical drama directed by Zoya Akhtar and based on the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. The story follows an ambitious street performer from Mumbai’s Dharavi slums.
