Cases of stoned dogs are on the rise in United States

Now that cannabis is legal in all but four US states, the number of calls about pets ingesting cannabis-related items has surged to over 4,000.

According to Tina Wismer of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “Edible marijuana products are often sweet and the taste can be appealing to dogs. They will seek it out and grab things off counters or tables. If you have marijuana or edibles, make sure they are kept in a secure area, like a locked cabinet.”

“Dogs are more sensitive to the effects of marijuana toxicosis than humans, and any exposure should be avoided.”

Dana Long, a California homeowner, claimed that his chihuahua terrier ate some cannabis-infused chocolate.

As per Long “Pot is just not something we do but the vet ran some tests and about 10 minutes later, she just said, ‘This dog is stoned.'”