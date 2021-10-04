Did you know Plastics and nets affect marine life?

There is a pile of plastic in the world’s oceans. This plastic is present everywhere in the world and so far more than a thousand sharks and fish have become entangled in it and have died or are living with the plastic.

The survey, conducted by the University of Exeter, looked at speculation on social media about animals dying from plastic.

Exeter’s experts decided to confirm this and revisited several published reports and research.

Fishermen throw old plastic nets into the oceans, which have been cited as the biggest cause of death.

Traps are involved in 74% of animal confusion. Plastic bags, tires and bottles are also killing inanimate sea creatures.

Most cases have occurred in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, which are littered with plastic nets. But experts put the number at least 1,177, including rare sharks and a variety of crayfish. But experts say the death toll could be much higher. Experts reviewed the events from 1940 to 2009.

According to experts, other marine problems keep cropping up, but there is little talk of animals dying from plastic. Marine plastics and nets include whale sharks, greyhounds, tiger sharks and more.