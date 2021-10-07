Dogs can memorize the names of toys for months

Six border collies participated in a ‘Genius Dog Challenge,’ and it was discovered that the canine geniuses can recall the names of toys for two months.

Over the course of a week, the dogs were shown unusually named toys, such as a rabbit named Thumper and a fish named Silver, and were taught their names.

The canines were able to retrieve the item from another room after being simply instructed to do so by name.

Shany Dror, the study’s principal researcher from Budapest’s Eotvos Lorand University, said: “We know that dogs can quickly learn words with actions attached, such as ‘sit’ or ‘down.’ However, only a small percentage can learn the names of items.”

The findings follow the astonishing instance of Chaser, a border collie from the United States who learned the names of over 1,000 toys before dying in 2019.

On the other hand, in the United States, the number of stoned dogs is on the rise.

Now that cannabis is legal in all but four US states, the number of calls about pets ingesting cannabis-related items has surged to over 4,000.

According to Tina Wismer of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “Edible marijuana products are often sweet and the taste can be appealing to dogs. They will seek it out and grab things off counters or tables. If you have marijuana or edibles, make sure they are kept in a secure area, like a locked cabinet.”

“Dogs are more sensitive to the effects of marijuana toxicosis than humans, and any exposure should be avoided.”

Dana Long, a California homeowner, claimed that his chihuahua terrier ate some cannabis-infused chocolate.

As per Long “Pot is just not something we do but the vet ran some tests and about 10 minutes later, she just said, ‘This dog is stoned.’”