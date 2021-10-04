Elderly guy sitting near a massive pelican in a park gone viral

Shaista Zafar

04th Oct, 2021. 05:18 pm
The amazing photograph, which has gone viral, depicts an old guy sitting on a wooden seat, perhaps scared by the bird staring at him severely.

When it comes to taking some ‘me time’ in the great outdoors, most people think of it as therapeutic. One photograph of a man in a park, on the other hand, has gone viral on Twitter for a completely opposite reason.

The odd snapshot has sparked a slew of memes in addition to attracting the attention of users on the microblogging site.

The snapshot of an elderly guy sitting on a bench listening to music would have been uninteresting if it hadn’t been for the presence of a large pelican on the same seat nearby.

Photographer Lin took the shot at London’s famed St James Park, and it went viral after writer Eleanor Olcott posted it on Twitter.

The amazing photograph shows the man sitting on a wooden seat, most likely scared by the avian’s harsh stare.

The snapshot instantly went viral, leaving people all around the world speechless, prompting many to crack jokes and provide clever replies. The odd sight of the massive pelican, as well as the man’s body language, laid a slew of related memes.

According to the media, “First introduced to the park in 1664 as a gift from the Russian Ambassador, over 40 pelicans have since made the park home.”

The resident avians are described as “outgoing, sociable creatures” that are occasionally naughty, according to the media.

 

