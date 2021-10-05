Facebook: Man forgets to hides a bag of meth in the post was arrested

Facebook: Man forgets to hide a bag of meth in the post got arrested

A Missouri man was arrested after a bag of methamphetamine and a syringe was discovered in the backdrop of his photo while he was trying to sell a catalytic converter on Facebook.

According to the media, James Kertz, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after posting the photo on Facebook Marketplace.

Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County says the police department was informed about his photo shortly after he posted it online last week.

The bag of narcotics on the coffee table in the background is plainly apparent in the photo.

Authorities discovered 48 grams of meth and a handgun he wasn’t permitted to keep when they searched his residence.

According to the sheriff in a post on Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “Last night one of our Stone County residents posted a catalytic converter for sale on Marketplace. Apparently, he must have been under the influence because, in the background of the picture he posted, he left his large bag of meth and syringe on the coffee table.”

He added in his viral post, “Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background!”

Despite the fact that the Stone County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page has been taken down, screenshots of the post have gone viral on social media.

According to a Facebook user, “This is the best post I have seen in a long time! Hilarious!”

Another said, “People are crazy.”

Mr. Kertz is being detained in county jail with no bond, according to the media. Possession of a controlled drug and a probation/parole violation has been filed against him.