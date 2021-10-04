First Indian-American women crowned as a Miss World of America

Shree Saini, a heart health advocate, suffered a serious automobile accident that left her with burns all over her face.

Shree Saini of Washington State, the first Indian-American to win Miss World America 2021, is one of the most unusual pageant winners ever.

Saini has had a permanent pacemaker since she was 12 years old and has overcome a catastrophic automobile accident that left her with burns all over her face. But she seldom, if ever, lets any of it define or hold her back.

At the event, held at the Miss World America headquarters in Los Angeles, Diana Hayden crowned Shree Saini. She is also the first candidate of Indian descent to represent the United States on a worldwide scale.

Shree Saini said in her statement after the crowning moment was done, “I am happy and quite nervous. I can’t express my feelings (in words). All the credit goes to my parents, especially my mother because of whose support I am here. Thank you Miss World America for this honour.”

Ms. Saini stated on Instagram, “I am the first American of Indian origin and first Asian to be crowned Miss World America.”

The official Miss World America Instagram account wrote. “Shree, who is currently Miss World America Washington, also holds the prestigious position of MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador”, a position she earned by working tirelessly to help those less fortunate and in need. Among her many accomplishments, her work has been recognized by UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Susan G Komen, and many others.”

“We are certain Shree will continue to immaculately embody Beauty With A Purpose, and no doubt will be successful in raising awareness and attention to the Miss World America mission. Stay tuned and follow the Miss World America 2021 journey!”

Shree Saini was also named Miss India Worldwide 2018 at a competition in New Jersey’s Fords City.