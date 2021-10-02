Florida: Woman wins the pair of identical Mega Millions of tickets
A Florida woman won a $2 million jackpot twice after purchasing two identical lottery tickets for the same Mega Millions game.
Susan Fitton, 64, of Boca Raton, bought two tickets in the Sept. 14 Mega Millions drawing that matched all five white balls except the Mega Ball, according to the Florida Lottery.
Fitton received a $2 million prize for each ticket, for a total jackpot of $4 million.
Fitton had purchased similar tickets at the Prip Mart store in Boca Raton, but it was unclear if she had acquired the second ticket on purpose or by mistake.
For selling the two winning tickets, the Prip Mart store received a $10,000 extra commission.
