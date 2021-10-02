Four-tiered cake remains undamaged even after woman drops it

After a video of a woman dropping a four-tiered cake and then putting it back together flawlessly went popular on social media, netizens were shocked.

Aninha Pereira first shared the video on Instagram with the description, “If I don’t screw up… It’s not me.”

In the video, a woman is seen standing behind a lovely four-tiered cake, about to blow out the candles when she drops the top layer by accident. She then picks it up and sets it on top of the cake without ruining it.

The fact that the cake survived the fall has sparked a flurry of responses online, with many labeling it a “fake” cake.

The video, which has been widely shared online, was also published by the popular wedding page ‘Surprise Love Stories,’ and has received more than 2 million views.

“The cake appears like it’s made of foam, but it didn’t even crack when it fell over! But it’s a good save,” one person remarked in a comment on the viral video.