Hongkonger Ada Tsang is the fastest woman to conquer Mount Everest

Gyanendra Shrestha, a government official at Mount Everest Base Camp, said Tsang Yin-hung, a 44-year-old woman, climbed the 8848.86-meter-high mountain in just 25 hours and 50 minutes last Sunday.

According to a conversation in the media by Gyanendra Shrestha, the female climbers left the base camp at 1.20 pm on Saturday and reached the top of the mountain at 3.10 pm the next day.

He added that climber Tsang Yin-hung needed to prove his claim to be certified by Guinness World Records.

It should be noted that the Nepalese government verifies the climbers who climb the world’s highest peak but does not issue certificates for setting records.

However, Tsang Yin-hung and his campaign organizers, who are now on their way to Kathmandu, have not yet commented.

Before her, Fenju Zhang Mo Lama of Nepal was the fastest woman to climb Mount Everest, climbing the world’s highest peak in 39 hours and 6 minutes.

In 2017, Tsang Yin-hung became the first Hong Kong woman to climb Mount Everest and this was her third attempt to climb the Himalayan peak.

It should be noted that Nepal has issued a record 408 permits to climb Mount Everest this season after the cancellation of last year’s season due to the global epidemic.

According to Nepal’s tourism department, more than 350 people have climbed Mount Everest so far this spring, despite rising corona cases in the country.

However, according to the two expedition teams, some of the comrades at Everest Base Camp had cancelled their mission after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.