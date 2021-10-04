Idaho school bans backpacks on finding a gun on campus
Following the discovery of a gun in school, the Idaho district has prohibited bags for students at Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County.
As a result, pupils devised innovative and unconventional methods of transporting their stuff to school. And, of course, it was all captured in a TikTok video that has now gone viral on social media.
The students mocked the backpack restriction with anything from shopping carts to a popcorn machine, an aquarium to a stroller. Here’s the link to the video:
Just another day in the USA pic.twitter.com/43BuLiv86I
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 28, 2021
After a 13-year-old girl was discovered with a gun in her backpack, the decision to prohibit backpacks was made. The girl was caught carrying a pistol in a school toilet, according to East Idaho News. Despite the fact that no bullets were fired, she was arrested right away.
According to the Daily Mail, Monica Pauley, a representative for Jefferson School District 251, requested that bags be banned as a preventative measure. This decision was implemented at another nearby middle school and two high schools, in addition to Rigby Middle School.
In a press release, Chad Martin, the Superintendent of the School District, assured parents and guardians of their children’s safety, according to KSL. He also advised parents to keep an eye on their children for any signs of change in behavior and to seek assistance from school officials.
Martin advises parents to be vigilant about their children’s safety.
He stated, “We ask our parents to partner with us in keeping all of our students safe. Please keep your firearms safe and inaccessible to students.”
