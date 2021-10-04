Man became terrified: After discovering odd bones hidden in his house

Man discovered odd bones in his house

There aren’t many things we’d expect to find hidden behind our house’s walls.

Some people have lately discovered notes left by builders and electricians in previous years, while others may discover a hidden entryway.

However, one man was horrified when he discovered bones in his property’s wall.

After posting a film of his disturbing find on TikTok, user @franceschuckieraven has gone popular on the video-sharing site.

He captioned the video which he shared, “Waiting for cops to come, found some bones in my wall – are they human?

“I don’t f***ing know. I hope not though.”

Several others agreed that the bones were not human, with some speculating that they may have belonged to a cow.

Even still, the fact that they wound up in a home wall seemed strange.

“Looks like cattle bones, but normally not found in walls,” one individual wrote.

According to someone, “Archaeologist here, not human. But very scary to see if you don’t know what to look for. I’ve seen people think more random stuff was human.”

“Depending on how old your house is, it used to be common to put dead pets in the wall as a way for them to protect you and the house in the afterlife,” a third added.

Frances described how he pleaded for the bones and took them to the police to investigate in a series of follow-up recordings.

He proudly displays where he discovered them in his home, assuming they fell through a loft area and growing afraid that someone may be residing in the eerie space and murdering him.

The mystery is eventually solved, and his life is assured, as police notify him that the bones are really from lamb chops.