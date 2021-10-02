New York couple marries at Canadian border so the family can attend

New York couple gets married at closed Canadian border

Border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak delayed a New York couple’s wedding plans, so the bride’s parents and grandmother could attend a ceremony at the US-Canada border.

When Karen Mahoney and Brian Ray, ski instructors from Cadyville, N.Y., planned their wedding for September, they hoped the Canadian border would reopen in time, but they had to come up with a new plan as the date approached and crossings remained prohibited.

Ray taught Mahoney how to ski 35 years ago, and she said it was vital to her that her parents and 96-year-old grandmother, who resides in Quebec, attend her wedding.

Mahoney told the media, “She’s my only living grandparent, the only grandparent I’ve ever known, so it was very important for me for her to be there to watch the happiest day of my life.”

“The most important part of the day for us was the promises we told to each other, and we wanted my parents and grandmother to witness that.”

Ray reached out to a man “Border Brian,” a childhood acquaintance who acquired his moniker by joining the Border Patrol. Brian arranged for the pair to marry at the Jamieson Line Border Crossing, which connects Burke, New York, and Quebec.