Past 50 years: Man have been eats uncooked sausages

Man eating uncooked sausages since childhood

Peter Richardson shocked TikTok followers when he revealed that he has been eating uncooked sausages for 50 years.

People are appalled after learning that a guy has been eating uncooked sausages for the last 50 years.

Peter Richardson has been eating raw meat since he was five years old when butchers used to hand out free sausages to children, “to keep them quiet.”

Richardson’s partner Katie Chalmers shared a video of his “disgusting” habit on TikTok, prompting concerned viewers to voice their concerns for Richardson, who seems unconcerned about eating raw bangers.

“It might be disgusting to some people but I enjoy it. I wouldn’t encourage people to go around eating raw sausages but in 50 years I’ve never had any issues,” the 55-year-old from Lincolnshire remarked.

According to Richardson, “It all started when the butcher used to come with the van and they just used to give you a sausage to shut you up.”

