Photographer deletes entire wedding album after being denied food

A photographer deleted all the wedding photos after the groom refused to give the photographer food and water during the wedding.

“I’m not really a photographer, I’m a dog groomer. I take lots of photos of dogs all day to put on my Facebook and Instagram, it’s ‘my thing’ if that makes sense,” the photographer with username u/Icy-Reserve6995 wrote on Reddit.

A friend who wanted to save money convinced the artist to click his wedding pictures. “I told him it’s not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn’t care if they were perfect,” the photographer added.