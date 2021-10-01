Photographer deletes entire wedding album after being denied food
A photographer deleted all the wedding photos after the groom refused to give the photographer food and water during the wedding.
“I’m not really a photographer, I’m a dog groomer. I take lots of photos of dogs all day to put on my Facebook and Instagram, it’s ‘my thing’ if that makes sense,” the photographer with username u/Icy-Reserve6995 wrote on Reddit.
A friend who wanted to save money convinced the artist to click his wedding pictures. “I told him it’s not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn’t care if they were perfect,” the photographer added.
Also Read
Read More
In Itlay, the covid-19 outbreak halted tourism and traffic in the canals
In Itlay, the covid-19 outbreak halted tourism and traffic in the canals...
Did you know that Oresund bridge is a marvel of modern engineering?
The Oresund bridge is a marvel of modern engineering. It consists of...
10-Loops in a hot wheel track break the Guinness world record
When a couple of boys in India created a 10-loop Hot Wheel...
Maine fisherman benefits the soup kitchen by catching 600-pound tuna
A 600-pound tuna accidentally caught by a Maine fishing crew yielded roughly...
Human brain can hold upto three million hours of television
The human brain has enough memory to hold three million hours of...