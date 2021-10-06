Police helps to free seven newborn squirrels who got tangle with their tails

It seems a little crazy, but police are hurrying out to free seven young squirrels who are tangled up by their tails.

But that’s precisely what cops in Michigan did last Friday after receiving a 911 call.

After responding to the scene in Grand Blanc, cops discovered a “scurry of baby squirrels” at the foot of a tree.

The creatures were severely fused together after becoming trapped shortly after birth, as seen by photographs.

They had grown so large that their nest could no longer support them and they were forced to fall to the ground.

The seven were separated “under the watchful eye of mama squirrel,” according to cops.

The event was described as “#crazybuttrue” in a Facebook post by the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

According to the police department on the post, “SQUIRREL!!! Takes on a whole new meaning for officers. 911 received a call of 7 squirrels, who were tied together by their tails.”

“Sure enough a scurry of young squirrels were found at the base of a tree, in the 2100 block of Russell St.”

They added, “It appears they became entangled while in their nest and finally grew to a point the nest couldn’t hold them.”

“Under the watchful eye of mama squirrel, officers with the help of a citizen were able to separate all seven kits.”

“Their tails will need a little time to fill back in, but they are safe. Great team effort! #squirrelpower #crazybuttrue.”

Officers have been hailed by residents in Grand Blanc for their assistance to the squirrels.

Barbara, a lady, described it as “one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever heard of.”

“That is absolutely fantastic!!’ she added. Bless the brave officers and neighbors who saved these children’s lives; otherwise, they would have perished.”

Wendy, another social media user, wrote, “Poor babies….. So glad for human kindness! Great job everyone.”