Two Sisters claims a stranger’s body inside their mother’s coffin

Shaista Zafar

06th Oct, 2021. 05:30 pm
Report: Sisters claim a stranger's body was in their mother's casket

According to a story, two sisters from North Carolina made a stunning discovery earlier this month when they discovered a stranger’s body inside the casket that was meant to hold their mother.

In an interview, Jennetta Archer, one of the sisters, claimed, “There’s no similarity in the person.”

She added, “Their size was way off. When the first person had the clothing on, she was swimming in the clothes because she was so small compared to my mother.”

According to media, the sisters allege that Hunter’s Funeral Home in Ahoskie, roughly 120 miles northeast of Raleigh, neglected to see the problem and even disputed that the individual was someone else.

The body of their mother was finally discovered in the embalming chamber.

According to Archer, “It would have been a different situation if they had just come upfront and addressed it immediately to show that yes, they did, they made an error.”

After receiving an after-hours email from the media, the funeral home did not immediately react.

The house claimed to have called the sisters to apologize, but they allege they never got the call.

The event occurred on September 7th, according to reports.

The sisters were astonished that such a large-scale mistake could occur.

As per Archer, “What do you do to prevent something like that from happening? Don’t they have a chart per person and treat them like a customer or a patient or whatever you want to refer to them as so that you don’t have them mixed up?”

