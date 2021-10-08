Roof-top tarantula turned out to be a Halloween prop

Animal rescuers in California were asked to remove a tarantula that had become stuck on a house’s roof, only to discover that it was really an old Halloween decoration.

According to the Peninsula Humane Society, an animal control officer was dispatched to a San Mateo neighborhood to check on the insect, but it was swiftly proven to be a fake.

According to the Facebook post, the officer quickly discovered “it was actually a Halloween decoration, not a pet Tarantula”.

Communications manager at the Peninsula Humane Society, Buffy Tarbox, told: “She said it looked like it had been up there for a while.

“I guess if you don’t like spiders, that’s the better outcome.”

The homeowners were completely unaware that a plastic tarantula had been placed on their roof.

Buffy said, “The homeowners didn’t know the decoration was there. Everyone thought it was real.”

Earlier, the large Halloween decoration had been taken from a family’s house, but it had made its way thousands of miles distant by Saturday when it was discovered by a driver traveling in the dark.

According to the sheriff’s office, “Imagine driving down the road at 2 a.m. and find(ing) a 12-foot statue missing its head and arms in the middle of the road. That is exactly what our reporting party saw. You never know what you’ll see during Halloween month.”

The skeleton was fairly valuable, according to the family that reported it stolen, and their children, aged 12 and 14, were disappointed and saddened that it was stolen and subsequently mutilated.

As per the department, “By the way, just so you have an idea how big this statue is, look at the photo of it with Deputy Stahl standing right next to it.”