Roof-top tarantula turned out to be a Halloween prop
Animal rescuers in California were asked to remove a tarantula that had become stuck on a house’s roof, only to discover that it was really an old Halloween decoration.
According to the Peninsula Humane Society, an animal control officer was dispatched to a San Mateo neighborhood to check on the insect, but it was swiftly proven to be a fake.
According to the Facebook post, the officer quickly discovered “it was actually a Halloween decoration, not a pet Tarantula”.
Communications manager at the Peninsula Humane Society, Buffy Tarbox, told: “She said it looked like it had been up there for a while.
“I guess if you don’t like spiders, that’s the better outcome.”
The homeowners were completely unaware that a plastic tarantula had been placed on their roof.
Buffy said, “The homeowners didn’t know the decoration was there. Everyone thought it was real.”
Earlier, the large Halloween decoration had been taken from a family’s house, but it had made its way thousands of miles distant by Saturday when it was discovered by a driver traveling in the dark.
According to the sheriff’s office, “Imagine driving down the road at 2 a.m. and find(ing) a 12-foot statue missing its head and arms in the middle of the road. That is exactly what our reporting party saw. You never know what you’ll see during Halloween month.”
The skeleton was fairly valuable, according to the family that reported it stolen, and their children, aged 12 and 14, were disappointed and saddened that it was stolen and subsequently mutilated.
As per the department, “By the way, just so you have an idea how big this statue is, look at the photo of it with Deputy Stahl standing right next to it.”
Read More
Watch: Police officer saves colleague from out-of-control car
In the United States, a fellow cop was spared from a severe...
6th-century plate was found in Scotland sells for $1.7 million
After being discovered in a drawer in Scotland, a 16th-century plate depicting...
Watch: Arunachal boy raps Gully Boy song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, video goes viral
With his spectacular performance in Gully Boy, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh wowed...
Shark bites an alligator on foot in South Carolina
https://youtu.be/hOAWpYETqSw In South Carolina, a visitor filming an alligator ended up filming...
Due to her inability to find a dentist, a woman pulls out 11 teeth
Danielle Watts suffered severe gum disease after her old practice closed in...