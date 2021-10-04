Samosas coated in chocolate and strawberry have gone viral

In the 18-second video, a person is seen displaying a variety of samosas, including chocolate-dipped and strawberry-flavored variants.

The idli popsicles that went viral lately did have a large following, but the same cannot be said for the current fusion cuisine craze.

After viewing a viral video of samosas coated in sweet chocolate and strawberry, social media users across the spectrum were left perplexed, and netizens have reacted with a combination of embarrassment and bafflement.

“Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one,” Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, posted the video with the comment, so far, the video on Twitter has had over 24k views.

Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021

A desi samosa with tandoori paneer filling is the last one featured.

Many people turned to social media to express their displeasure with these attempts at fusion.

