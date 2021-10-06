SkyUp Airline replace sneakers & trousers from High Heels & Pencil Skirts

Suits and skirts are being replaced with “trouser suits with delicate tailoring aesthetics and trench coats,” according to the airline.

For women employees at a budget airline in Ukraine, the classic uniform of high heels and pencil skirts is being replaced with a more comfortable one.

SkyUp Airlines, which was formed in 2016, is one of Ukraine’s newest low-cost carriers, but it is already one of the countries largest.

After polling the crew, the airline said that female employees were “fed up” with high heels, pencil skirts, and tight blouses and that they will be allowed to wear shoes and pants on board.

Flight attendant Daria Solomennaya, 27, told the media, “Twelve hours on your feet, flying from Kyiv to Zanzibar and back. If you wear high heels, you are hardly able to walk afterward.”

She added, “That includes four hours of security checks and cleaning.”

Tight skirts and heels can cause health problems, according to flight attendant Daria Solomennaya, “Many of my colleagues are permanent clients of podologists; their toes and toe-nails are constantly damaged by high heels,” he said.

If a plane makes an emergency landing on water, flight attendants may have to rush to open an escape door over a wing.

They’d have to climb over others to do so “Imagine how I could do that in a pencil skirt,” Ms. Solomennaya added.

SkyUp, on the other hand, has made a welcome adjustment.

Passengers will soon be greeted by flight attendants dressed in the new SkyUp Champions outfit, according to the media.

Instead of high heels, the Nike Air Max 720 sneakers are worn, which boast “incredible cushioning and resilience for maximum comfort all day long.”

Suits and skirts are being replaced with, “trouser suits with soft tailoring aesthetics and trench coats,” according to the airline.

It examined the evolution of cabin staff uniforms from the early 1930s to come up with these new outfits.

Marianna Grigorash, Head of SkyUp Airlines Marketing Department, explained the concept behind the new orange-colored uniforms, “Times have changed, women have changed, so in contrast to the conservative classics, heels, red lipstick and a bun, a new, more modern, and comfortable image of a ‘champion’ has appeared.”

He added, “The study and interviews with flight attendants became the starting point for working on a new image…So we decided to replace the shoes with sneakers.”

According to Ms. Grigorash, told the media, the firm realized that its female employees did not want to be perceived as “sexualized and playful.”