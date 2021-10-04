Squirrels allegedly hid 42 gallons of walnuts under the hood of a car

Squirrel allegedly hid 42 gallons of walnuts under the hood of a car
Squirrels are famous for storing food when the weather turns cold. However, one tiny red squirrel in the United States seemed to have gone crazy, storing almost 40 gallons of walnuts in a man’s vehicle.
Bill Fischer, a native of Fargo, North Dakota, was surprised when he returned home from a four-day trip and checked his parked pickup vehicle. He noticed hundreds of walnuts in every nook and cranny surrounding the engine when he opened the hood!
He invited interested people to come and collect the ‘naturally produced’, ‘all hand (paw) selected by a squirrel’ nuts.
“Hurry as these may have a limited availability as l hear the hard-working furry tree dweller might be retiring soon due to health reasons!” he joked.
He also posted candid photos of his beloved dog attempting to fend off the invaders, explaining that the squirrel “is dealing with a caustic work environment due to a relentless micromanaging supervisor of the canine type.”
Fischer told Insider that the diligent rodent has been stashing walnuts in his Chevrolet Avalanche’s hood for every two years since 2013. The walnut collection this season, though, was by far the largest.
