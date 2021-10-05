Unbelievable! 800 year old mobile phone discovered
Archaeologists and space creatures have made a unique claim, according to which they have discovered an 800-year-old mobile phone.
According to the report of Mail Online, after this claim of the experts, a new debate has started among the supporters of conspiracy theories.
Experts have found an earthenware object from Austria that resembles a modern mobile phone.
There is also something written in the letters of the ancient language on this thing which is similar to the old model mobile of Nokia.
Which is in the form of modern buttons. Due to the lack of knowledge about this language, many people are calling it a rumour.
However, those who believe in space creatures are taking it as proof of the existence of space creatures.
According to him, this 800-year-old phone is proof that space creatures came to earth.
He also said that this phone also proves the journey of past and future i.e. time travel. These people think that this model must have been made by someone who had all the information about the future.
Read More
Did you know after 150 years, the Edinburgh Seven received their degrees?
Seven women who were among the first females to be admitted to...
Man stuffs 100 lit candles in mouth for setting 100th Guinness world record
There is no shortage of people in the world who are eager...
Strange new species of dinosaur had armour unlike anything seen before
U.S.A. experts have announced the discovery of a new species of dinosaur...
The McCaughey septuplets, All grown up where are they now
Do you know which woman has the record of having the most...
A wanted guy is discovered hiding under a blanket with his feet protruding
Police have published a photo of a wanted guy who was discovered...