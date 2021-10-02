Viral tweet: A woman charged $11 for crying during surgery

In a social media post that has surprised many, a lady from the United States claims that she was paid extra for sobbing during surgery. Midge, the lady, posted a photo of the invoice she received after having a mole removed.

The bill contained an $11 fee for “brief emotion” in addition to medical and surgical services. A “Brief emotional/behavioral assessment” costs around $815, which Twitter users called “absurd” and “ridiculous.”

“Mole removal: $22. Crying: extra,” Midge, who goes by the Twitter handle @mxmclain, said on Wednesday while tweeting a photo of the law. She added humorously, “I didn’t even get a damn sticker.”

With almost 2 lakh ‘likes’ and hundreds of horrified comments, the post has gone viral.

In the comments area, several people criticized the American healthcare system.

Any time my non-American friends complain about how “horrible” their medical system is in their country (e.g. Japan, France, UK, Sweden), I’m like, Mademoiselle, come to America first. We will charge you for having a “brief emotion.” https://t.co/kMmfRK3BN1 — 🌸JUPY!🌸 plooshie queen 👑 (@jupy314) September 30, 2021

One Twitter user said, “The best innovation to come out of America is the numerous ways they find to charge patients receiving medical treatment.”

“This is US healthcare. I once got billed for going too in-depth on my traumas with my psychiatrist,” According to a Twitter user.

Others expressed their disbelief with memes.

Several people attempted to comprehend the hospital’s Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code.

The article headline "Increase revenue…."https://t.co/pg374zpKyJ — FreethePeople (@FreetPeople) September 28, 2021

Brief emotional/behavioral assessments (CPT code 96127) is a CPT code that may be used to report behavioral assessments as well as screen and assess a patient’s mental health.