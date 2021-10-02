Viral tweet: A woman charged $11 for crying during surgery

Shaista Zafar

02nd Oct, 2021. 05:55 pm
Viral tweet: A woman charged $11 for crying during surgery

In a social media post that has surprised many, a lady from the United States claims that she was paid extra for sobbing during surgery. Midge, the lady, posted a photo of the invoice she received after having a mole removed.

The bill contained an $11 fee for “brief emotion” in addition to medical and surgical services. A “Brief emotional/behavioral assessment” costs around $815, which Twitter users called “absurd” and “ridiculous.”

“Mole removal: $22. Crying: extra,” Midge, who goes by the Twitter handle @mxmclain, said on Wednesday while tweeting a photo of the law. She added humorously, “I didn’t even get a damn sticker.”

With almost 2 lakh ‘likes’ and hundreds of horrified comments, the post has gone viral.

In the comments area, several people criticized the American healthcare system.

One Twitter user said, “The best innovation to come out of America is the numerous ways they find to charge patients receiving medical treatment.”

“This is US healthcare. I once got billed for going too in-depth on my traumas with my psychiatrist,” According to a Twitter user.

Others expressed their disbelief with memes.

Several people attempted to comprehend the hospital’s Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code.

Brief emotional/behavioral assessments (CPT code 96127) is a CPT code that may be used to report behavioral assessments as well as screen and assess a patient’s mental health.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 mins ago
Midst of the UK's fuel crisis: A man rides his horse to a petrol station

According to news agency Reuters, British petrol stations are still witnessing extraordinary...
5 mins ago
10-Loops hot wheel track breaks the Guinness world record

When a couple of boys in India created a 10-loop Hot Wheel...
11 mins ago
Maine fisherman gives away 600-pound tuna to soup kitchen

A 600-pound tuna accidentally caught by a Maine fishing crew yielded roughly...
14 mins ago
Florida: Woman wins the pair of identical Mega Millions of tickets

A Florida woman won a $2 million jackpot twice after purchasing two...
19 mins ago
Man from Indonesia marries a rice cooker and divorce it in 4 days

Khoirul Anam, an Indonesian guy, has caused a sensation on social media...
2 hours ago
Four-tiered cake remains undamaged even after woman drops it

In the video, a woman is seen standing behind a lovely four-tiered...