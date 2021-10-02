World’s oldest man passes away at the age of 127
Nataby Tinsiew, who lived to be 127 years old, died earlier this week in Eritrea, according to his relatives.
Natabay Tinsiew died earlier this week in the African country of Eritrea, and his family is now petitioning Guinness World Records to recognize him as the world’s oldest person.
Tinsiew’s grandson Zere Nataby has demanded that he be recognized as a record-holder and has provided documents proving his birth and baptism in 1894.
His family even believes he is older since they believe he was baptized 10 years after his birth by a priest who visited his distant hamlet.
The keys underlying his grandfather’s exceptional life, according to Zere, were “patience, generosity and a joyful life.”
He went on to say that his grandfather was an “extraordinary man” who was kind as well as diligent.
