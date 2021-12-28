Another fans favorite ‘Bridgerton’ premiere date revealed

Gossip mongers, mark your date as Lady Whistledown is back with all the tea from the small English town.

The debut date for season 2 of the famous romantic drama series Bridgerton has finally been disclosed. The glitz and glamour will return to Netflix on March 25. Which is good news for all fans who have been waiting to hear from the society’s paper again.

The second part will feature Lord Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Drawing inspiration from Julia Quinn’s novels, ultimately carrying the traditions forward. When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony begins courting the latter sister. But, the former quickly learns that his motives for marriage are not so pure.

Shonda Rhimes, the show’s executive producer, shared her thoughts, teasing viewers about what to expect in the forthcoming season. “I think there’s a powerful, intriguing, love pair at the heart of it,” she predicted regarding the main couple’s love life. They’re a fascinating and enthralling couple. I enjoy watching them.”

“Our aim, if we do our job right,” she continued, “is for you to be as invested and delighted about that pair as you were about the couple from Season 1.”

While there was a lot of positive news, Rhimes also divulged something that may disappoint viewers. She announced that the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), will not be returning for the forthcoming season.