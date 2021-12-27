Bella Hadid chooses volunteering instead of partying on Christmas
This Christmas, supermodel Bella Hadid helped families in need. She collaborated with a New York City food bank in handing out groceries and toys.
The 25-year-old Victoria Secret Model shied away from the spotlight this holiday season. Instead of posting photos of herself and enjoying lavish parties, she preferred doing something good. The model dressed down and distributed groceries and presents at the Renell Medrano Food Bank at Yankee Stadium.
Hadid called it “My perfect Christmas,” adding, “These are a few of my favorite things.”
Hadid is seen in the photographs wearing a basic red sweater with a puffer jacket and a vest to keep warm, and her hair is tied up in a low-maintenance bun.
The supermodel can be seen hugging a fellow worker, passing out food and toys, and flaunting her lanyard that reads “Yankee Stadium Event 12-22-22 Renell Medrano Food Bank” in a total of nine photos. See the collection below.
View this post on Instagram
