Bridal Couture Week 2021

Fahad Hussayn

— Digital Janjaalpura

The hues and tints of the colour palette reflected a mix of contemporary concepts with an age-old Pakistani bridal trousseau, classic and sophisticated!

Hiba Asim

— Mitti Dae Rung

The designer gave us a plethora of shaadi silhouettes ranging from a head-turning red sherwani and kulha pairing to your typical shararas and lehengas.

Ahsan’s Menswear

— Laaheb

The rich rosewood maroon worked sherwani clearly stole the show proving that men too can don colours on their wedding.

Sable Vogue

— Zairanj

The couture house brought interesting designs inspired by traditional elements including afghan motifs, which were executed with a degree of finesse.

Munib Nawaz

— Malang Luxe

Showcasing a mix of the designer’s exuberant aesthetics, Munib Nawaz showed us that sherwanis don’t have to be plain and boring.

Rici Melion East

— Bachpan Ka khawab

The luxury brand brought old-age craftsmanship to life with striking hues, intricate detailing and designs that will always remain classic.

Zonia Anwaar

— Farisaa

Zonia Anwaar and the striking colours she chose for her ensembles really stood out, bringing back the old-school glam with a collection that we loved!

Reema Ahsan

— Shagun

Reema Ahsan took a risk combining the many shades of white and it paid off, showcasing old-school charm in meticulously ornate hand work details and embroideries.

Edge Republic

— Tehzeeb

Printed and worked sherwanis are here to stay, and we’re not mad. Featuring eastern male couture wear with minimalist designs, the brand brought timeless elegance to the runway.

Nickie Nina

— Rubaiyaat

Nickie Nina is a name synonymous with great work and they didn’t disappoint with their collection featuring intricately worked silhouettes that got the audience swooning over them.