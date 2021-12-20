Bridal Couture Week 2021
Fahad Hussayn
— Digital Janjaalpura
The hues and tints of the colour palette reflected a mix of contemporary concepts with an age-old Pakistani bridal trousseau, classic and sophisticated!
Hiba Asim
— Mitti Dae Rung
The designer gave us a plethora of shaadi silhouettes ranging from a head-turning red sherwani and kulha pairing to your typical shararas and lehengas.
Ahsan’s Menswear
— Laaheb
The rich rosewood maroon worked sherwani clearly stole the show proving that men too can don colours on their wedding.
Sable Vogue
— Zairanj
The couture house brought interesting designs inspired by traditional elements including afghan motifs, which were executed with a degree of finesse.
Munib Nawaz
— Malang Luxe
Showcasing a mix of the designer’s exuberant aesthetics, Munib Nawaz showed us that sherwanis don’t have to be plain and boring.
Rici Melion East
— Bachpan Ka khawab
The luxury brand brought old-age craftsmanship to life with striking hues, intricate detailing and designs that will always remain classic.
Zonia Anwaar
— Farisaa
Zonia Anwaar and the striking colours she chose for her ensembles really stood out, bringing back the old-school glam with a collection that we loved!
Reema Ahsan
— Shagun
Reema Ahsan took a risk combining the many shades of white and it paid off, showcasing old-school charm in meticulously ornate hand work details and embroideries.
Edge Republic
— Tehzeeb
Printed and worked sherwanis are here to stay, and we’re not mad. Featuring eastern male couture wear with minimalist designs, the brand brought timeless elegance to the runway.
Nickie Nina
— Rubaiyaat
Nickie Nina is a name synonymous with great work and they didn’t disappoint with their collection featuring intricately worked silhouettes that got the audience swooning over them.
