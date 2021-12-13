From Child Labor to Being Nominated for Oscars: India’s new Cinematic Pride.

Can you believe that a child laborer carrying bags of flowers will be the new sensation of his country’s cinema? This is the real life experience of Vinothraj.

One day while working he saw a cameramen riding huge cranes during a film shoot and decided that this is the kind of life that he wants to be in. years later he made his debut film by the name “Koozhangal” or “Pebbles” has been selected in the India’s entry to the international feature film category at Oscars 2022.

The 32-year-old took inspiration from his family’s battle through poverty and his sister’s devastating experience with marital abuse to tell the story. The plot revolves around an alcoholic father and his young son that walks through a barren landscape in the home town he is originally from; Tamil Nadu.

The film “Pebbles” tells the story of a father and son adventure through the eyes of the child, while the harsh rural climate of Tamil Nadu and the toll it takes on his character is a key theme.

His next movie is likewise motivated by a family crisis, and he intends to continue crafting “basic, honest life stories.”