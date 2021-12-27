Nadia Jamil and Sania Saeed surprise fans by singing kalaam Saif ul Malook

Nadia Jamil is a fighter, not a survivor. She keeps on proving how to live the best life post-cancer.

Once again, Nadia Jamil and her friend and colleague Sania Saeed were seen together in a video on Twitter. The duo performed a stunning rendition of Mian Muhammad Bakhsh’s kalam Saif ul Malook for their fans and followers.

The video shows the two singing in a car up in the mountains with smiles on their faces, and it’s enough to brighten anyone’s day! A vintage clip of the two singing the same song under a moonlit sky from the telefilm Putlighar appears at the end of the video.

“Okay, and the curlies are here!” the actor says in the touching video, referring to the hair she had previously lost while receiving cancer treatment. “I love you,” Nadia says to Sania near the end of their recital in the car, before kissing her on the cheek.

Before I left Lahore last week, Sania Saeed & I sang Mian Mohammad Bakhsh’s kalaam again, under a moonlit sky.

“And it reinforced for me, the importance of friendship, loyalty, trust & growing together. Not giving up on each other. Learning from each other & loving each other,” she concluded.

The actor has recently been treated for breast cancer