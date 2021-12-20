Pakistani stars who made it to the top 50 Asian Celebrities in the world list this year

Congratulations are in order for our Pakistani stars who made it to the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World list (2021) for a UK-based publication. The list featured artists who did phenomenal work, made a positive impact, broke boundaries, shattered glass ceilings or were just inspiring in their own unique ways. Leading the list is Sajal Aly who was placed on the 7th position for featuring in Zee5’s Dhoop Ki Deewar, Nabeel Qureshi’s Khel Khel Mein and scoring her first international film What’s Love Got To Do With It. Following close by is Atif Aslam who sits at 25 for his soulful vocals, Hadiqa Kiani at 30 for venturing into acting, Yumna Zaidi at 35 for her projects like Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi and Sinf-e-Aahan, and Bilal Abbas Khan at 39 for his acting.

The list also featured Pakistani-British actor and rapper, Riz Ahmed, at the 2nd position for his path-breaking work in Hollywood and his Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Pakistan-born American actor Kumail Nanjiani also ranked 6th on the list for playing a superhero in The Eternals.