Watch video: Spanish police officer rescued a dog from icy water goes viral

In Badaguas, Spain, two police officers from the Guardia Civil went into a frozen reservoir to rescue a dog caught in the icy waters.

The officers were shown on video stripping down to their waist and marching into the cold waters to bring the animal back to safety on the shore.

According to police, the dog had been caught in the reservoir in Canfranc, Aragon, eastern Spain, for several hours on Tuesday.

Watch: A baby fur seal rescued from across a road in California

Heavy snowfall and severe winds are expected in portions of northern Spain on Wednesday, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency.

To avoid gridlock on the roadways, traffic officials have urged people to return early from a five-day holiday.

