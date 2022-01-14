Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:13 pm

A single page from the original 1984 Spider Man comic sells for a whopping $3.36 million

On Thursday, a single page of original artwork from an outstanding 1984 Spider-Man comic sold for a record $3.36 million in the United States. Making Spider-Man the world’s most powerful auction superhero.

In artwork by Mike Zeck from Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars no. 8, the page contains the first appearance of Spidey’s black symbiote suit. Which would later lead to the birth of anti-hero Venom.

Read more: Spider-Man No Way Home writer talks about the idea of brotherhood between the three superheroes

“This was the huge reveal that had been teased on the cover! This is where Peter Parker acquired his snazzy new black suit from “In its description of the artwork for page 25 of the issue, Heritage Auctions remarked.

“But it’s a disguise with a twist! Because it quickly reveals itself to be alive and with its own agenda. This is where Venom’s origin story begins!”

The artwork was auctioned off for $330,000.

Read more: Spider-Man is eighth highest-grossing film of all time, check out the list

A-frame depicting the first image of Wolverine in a 1974 issue of “The Incredible Hulk” held the previous record for a single page of artwork from the interior of an American comic book. The page was purchased for $657,250.

CGC, the comic book grading authority, gave the copy a 6.0 rating. Two additional copies of the world’s most famous comic book issue with a higher grade have previously sold for more at auction.

Read More

1 day ago
Snow leopard faring well after rescue, release into China's wild

BEIJING - A rescued snow leopard is faring well and can move...
3 days ago
Katy Perry launched her new song When I'm Gone

Katy Perry, unlike any other artist, launched her new song When I'm...
3 days ago
Crystal Hefner ditches the glam for a more modest life

Crystal Hefner, the 35-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is ditching...
3 days ago
This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia gets his name on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia, star of This Is Us, received his own star on...
3 days ago
Chal Mera Putt 2's star cast visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

On Monday, a group of Indian actors paid a visit to the...
4 days ago
Rohail Hyatt is looking for Pakistani talent to sing the national anthem

Rohail Hyatt, a music producer, is looking for artists that can sing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Priyanka Chopra adorns the cover of Vanity Fair in a white strapless dress

What a cock-a-hoop moment for the 39-year-old stylish diva of Bollywood, Priyanka...
3 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor unveils wife Mira Rajput’s first love

Actor Shahid Kapoor is ok being the second love of his wife...
5 mins ago
BTS star V’s song ‘Christmas Tree’ breaks record after worldwide release

BTS singer V's song Christmas Tree has been making records ever since...
8 mins ago
Britney Spears responds to her sister Jamie Lynn’s interview

Amid all the brouhaha caused by singer Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600