Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller Sheenogai and the zombie comedy Udham Patakh. With the third on the way, Javed Iqbal, airing on January 28, Abu Aleeha is cranking out pictures like magazine editions.

Now, he has revealed the specifics of his next project, Shot Cut, his first Punjabi comedy. Not just any comedy, mind you, but a situational comedy.

But why comedy when he’s mostly known for thrillers and horror films? Because he might want to increase his directing horizon.

Aleeha reveals that Shot Cut is about two people in love who are also low-level theatrical players that have never earned the spotlight. The film follows them as they resume their lives after a 20-year hiatus. From the era of cheap theatre to the age of social media.

Shot Cut will begin shooting on 1st February and is scheduled to be wind up by the end of the month. Gohar Rasheed, Sana Fakhar, Naseem Vicky, Ahmed Hasan, Honey Albela, Nawaz Anjum, and others will be seen in the film.

Rasheed will be the singer in the film, and it will feature a hip-hop soundtrack. The duo previously collaborated on a film called Lockdown, which was never released.

Javed Ahmed Kakepoto and Sufi Hashim Bin Haris are the producers of Shot Cut. It will be released on Eidul Azha this year.