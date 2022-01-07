Adele gives a sneakpeak on her new single ‘Oh My God.’

Britain’s favorite Adele is back to winning hearts with a small preview of her next single Oh My God. Which she recently teased her fans with.

On Thursday, January 6, the powerhouse singer took to social media to provide a first peek at her glitzy video.

The 30-year-old singer wears a waist-cinching outfit and a cloak as she stands across a darkroom in the 15-second black-and-white footage.

“Rested and Re-Set!” she posted on Twitter. I’m feeling ready for 2022; there’s a lot coming up, and I can’t wait for you to see it x.”

The fans were over the moon with the announcement and showed their praise to her in the comment section of the post.

The wait will soon be over for the fans. As of January 12, the much-anticipated video will be released.

Meanwhile, the singer is preparing for her first Las Vegas residency. Where she will be seen playing twice a week from January 21 through April 16.