Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 04:28 pm

Adele gives a sneakpeak on her new single ‘Oh My God.’

Britain’s favorite Adele is back to winning hearts with a small preview of her next single Oh My God. Which she recently teased her fans with.

Read more: Adele tops nominations for Brits Awards

On Thursday, January 6, the powerhouse singer took to social media to provide a first peek at her glitzy video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

The 30-year-old singer wears a waist-cinching outfit and a cloak as she stands across a darkroom in the 15-second black-and-white footage.

“Rested and Re-Set!” she posted on Twitter. I’m feeling ready for 2022; there’s a lot coming up, and I can’t wait for you to see it x.”

Read more: Adele invites former teacher to her next show after reunion

The fans were over the moon with the announcement and showed their praise to her in the comment section of the post.

The wait will soon be over for the fans. As of January 12, the much-anticipated video will be released.

Meanwhile, the singer is preparing for her first Las Vegas residency. Where she will be seen playing twice a week from January 21 through April 16.

Read More

11 mins ago
Sandra Bullocks were all praises for Streaming sites

Sandra Bullock recently praised streaming services for fostering greater diversity in the...
22 hours ago
Eddie Van Halen's final words to his family

Sometimes we do things that we are not that proud of. We...
22 hours ago
Billie Eilish is set to appear at Coachella along with Kanye West

Billie Eilish, a pop singer, is due to appear at the Coachella...
3 days ago
Lilly Collins is all hearts for Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts

Lily Collins recently praised Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts. Said they mentored...
3 days ago
David Bowie's music rights bought by Warner Music

David Bowie's complete library, which spans six decades and includes songs like...
3 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio couldn't get the painting he so dearly wanted

As an art lover and collector DiCaprio is often seen at art...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate
3 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 7th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
Hiba Bukhari Arez Ahmed
4 mins ago
WATCH: Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed beam with happiness

Actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after...
Sana Javed flashes a pose at top of Burj Khalifa
5 mins ago
Sana Javed flashes a pose at top of Burj Khalifa

The gorgeous actress Sana Javed is giving her fans tourist vibes in...
EUR TO PKR
7 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600