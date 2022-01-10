Ali Fazal praises Irfan Khan’s Urdu dialogue delivery

Ali Fazal used a rare clip from the late actor Irrfan Khan’s exceptional archive to show why other artists should learn from his meticulous attention to detail. Khan’s Urdu pronunciation was highlighted by Fazal to show how it is actually done.

The clip, which was originally shared by a Twitter user, featured Irrfan from the TV drama Bharat Ek Khoj. Fazal retweeted the same, stating that Irrfan is a perfectionist in whatever he does, as evidenced by the manner he delivers his sentences in the scene.

Read more: Irfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai’s Versova cemetery

“As you can see, Irrfan sahab did not depart from his Urdu pronunciation even once,” the Mirzapur star remarked. In the years that followed, he didn’t lose sight of his commitment. Yet it’s been a long time since I’ve seen or experienced such a sight. But, believe me when I say that our golden years will return in every way. It’s started, so be patient.”

Read more: Irfan Khan-A look at his best blockbuster movies

In the video, Irrfan talks about the significance of unity vs the need for distinct states based on religious differences. He discusses the various misunderstandings that have arisen between Muslims and Hindus, and how they have benefited primarily the British. His character also mentions how communalism had taken the place of religion at the time.

Irfan Khan died of a neuroendocrine tumor, in April of last year.