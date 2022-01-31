Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 08:51 pm

All eyes turned to Charlotte Casiraghi when she rode a horse in Chanel’s Haute Couture show in Paris

At Chanel’s Haute Couture show in Paris, the French fashion brand broke up customs by bringing a horse out onto the catwalk.

Charlotte Casiraghi, a competitive showjumper and Chanel brand ambassador rode the horse. She is the niece of Prince Albert of Monaco.

 

Casiraghi rode out at the start of the show. Cantering multiple times along a catwalk was created to simulate a horse training ring. While wearing a Chanel jacket composed of black tweed and embellished with sequins.

After that, the rest of the models walked out onto the catwalk, this time on foot.

Virginie Viard, who became Chanel’s creative director in 2019 after the loss of haute couture icon Karl Lagerfeld, conceptualized the show at the Grand Palais Ephemere, a Paris exhibition, and performance space.

