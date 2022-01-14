Arooj Aftab became the first musician to play at Coachella

Arooj Aftab created a name for herself by receiving Pakistan’s first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Adding to her firsts, the singer will be the first Pakistani musician to play at Coachella.

The news follows her announcement of making her first appearance on Coke Studio this season.

Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Baby Keem, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Martinez Brothers, and Bishop Briggs are among the artists who will perform on the first day of the festival.

Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Stromae, and many other artists will perform on the second day. Including Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi, who will also perform on April 23.

Ye will host the show on the third day, with Doja Cat, Joji, Karol G, Ari Lennox, Hayden James, and other musicians joining him. On April 24, the third round of artists will play for another weekend.

It’s incredible to see Pakistan represented and to have a Pakistani artist play at one of the world’s most prominent music events.

Singers Faisal Kapadia and Meesha Shafi, Zara Peerzada and Tooba Siddiqui, and Mahira Khan all endorsed Aftab.

After a three-year break due to Covid-19, Coachella has returned. And we can’t wait to see one of our own artists perform.