Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 06:12 pm

Billie Eilish is set to appear at Coachella along with Kanye West

Billie Eilish, a pop singer, is due to appear at the Coachella music festival in 2022, according to Variety.

The 20-year-old singer will play alongside rapper Kanye West at the world’s largest music festival. Which will take place over two weekends starting on April 15.

Previously, the rapper headlined the festival in 2011. The Grammy-winning singer made a breakthrough performance in 2019. As the youngest artist to play on the Coachella bill.

Read more: Billie Eilish Recalls Her Dark Childhood; Revealing Shocking Things About Her Past

Prior to Eilish and West, the original headliner, Travis Scott, was scheduled to play at the event. But, he was replaced after the terrible Astroworld concert catastrophe last year, which left many people dead.

After a Change.org petition requested for Scott’s removal from the concert. The decision was made to remove him out.

“In light of the recent tragedy and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld show, we implore AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to withdraw his as a musician from all of their festivals,” the petition added.

Read more: Billie Eilish to perform as both a host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live

The festival, which is already sold out, will take place at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California. It will be for two weekends and will happen on April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.

There is a possibility that the omicron spike will force the postponement to a later date for the fifth time.

Read More

2 days ago
Lilly Collins is all hearts for Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts

Lily Collins recently praised Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts. Said they mentored...
2 days ago
David Bowie's music rights bought by Warner Music

David Bowie's complete library, which spans six decades and includes songs like...
2 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio couldn't get the painting he so dearly wanted

As an art lover and collector DiCaprio is often seen at art...
3 days ago
Did you know that it cost $7.5 million to build the Titanic?

A Titanic replica is slated to be completed in 2022. The revival...
1 week ago
Chanel found its new global CEO

On Tuesday, Chanel picked Leena Nair. She was a former Unilever executive,...
1 week ago
'Robot chef' cooks up veggie burgers at Israel restaurant

An Israeli fast food restaurant is serving up a veggie steak made...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

The U.S. blamed for "politically coercing" multinational companies
6 mins ago
The U.S. blamed for “politically coercing” multinational companies

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Using Xinjiang-related issues as an excuse to...
Feroze Khan praises Ahmed Ali Akbar for his stellar performance in Parizaad  
13 mins ago
Feroze Khan praises Ahmed Ali Akbar for his stellar performance in Parizaad  

Parizaad, the blockbuster drama, is indeed the talk of the town these...
Cambodia
13 mins ago
Cambodia to donate 3 mln face masks, medical supplies to Myanmar for COVID-19 fight

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia will provide millions of face...
13 mins ago
Chef Gordon Ramsey have no plan to hang his coat yet

Gordon Ramsay, the renowned celebrity chef, has stated that he has no...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600