Billie Eilish is set to appear at Coachella along with Kanye West

Billie Eilish, a pop singer, is due to appear at the Coachella music festival in 2022, according to Variety.

The 20-year-old singer will play alongside rapper Kanye West at the world’s largest music festival. Which will take place over two weekends starting on April 15.

Previously, the rapper headlined the festival in 2011. The Grammy-winning singer made a breakthrough performance in 2019. As the youngest artist to play on the Coachella bill.

Prior to Eilish and West, the original headliner, Travis Scott, was scheduled to play at the event. But, he was replaced after the terrible Astroworld concert catastrophe last year, which left many people dead.

After a Change.org petition requested for Scott’s removal from the concert. The decision was made to remove him out.

“In light of the recent tragedy and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld show, we implore AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to withdraw his as a musician from all of their festivals,” the petition added.

The festival, which is already sold out, will take place at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California. It will be for two weekends and will happen on April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.

There is a possibility that the omicron spike will force the postponement to a later date for the fifth time.