11th Jan, 2022. 05:00 pm

Chal Mera Putt 2’s star cast visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

On Monday, a group of Indian actors paid a visit to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Harby Sangha, Anita Devgan, and Hardeep Gill were among the delegation who arrived at the gurdwara via the Kartarpur Corridor.

The guests were greeted by Pakistani film and stage performers, including Iftikhar Thakur and Qaiser Pia. Who offered flowers and garlands to the guests as they entered the gurdwara through Kartarpur Corridor. Muhammad Latif, the Kartarpur Management Unit’s chief executive officer, was also present.

The artists working in the Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2 hugged each other warmly. The Indian guests were briefed about the corridor and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. They visited various parts of the gurdwara, the museum, Kunwan Sahib, Missil Sahib, and other parts. The actors had langar and the gurdwara administration presented them with special gifts.

The Indian film stars expressed joy at seeing the corridor project and termed it a means of bringing prosperity about in both countries. They thanked the government of Pakistan for launching the mega project for the Sikh nation.

