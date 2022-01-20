Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 08:03 pm

Chrissy Teigen achieved her six month sober milestone-Celebrates on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and energized following a six-month alcohol-free period.

Read more: Chrissy Teigen acknowledges her “serious” but “dumb” blunder

On Thursday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to tell how giving up alcohol has changed her life for the better. The model then went on to express her desire to go above and beyond her current abilities in order to achieve complete sobriety.

“It’s been six months since I’ve had any drink!” “Honestly, it sucks saying that because, even though I don’t crave it anymore, the time hasn’t exactly flown by haha,” Teigen writes in her Instagram post.

“I probably won’t be excited till a bigger milestone, like at least 5 years, and sometimes I’m not sure if I’ll ever drink again?”

Read more: Chrissy Teigen claims she felt “suctioned to the couch” after losing her pregnancy

” To be honest, I have no idea what I’m doing, but I do know a couple of things: I suddenly have boundless energy and significantly reduced anxiety (no more benzos!). I’m *happier* and more present than I’ve ever been. It’s a lot of fun.

“I look forward to having my complete body reset after a year, then reevaluating to evaluate my new aspirations and wishes for the future,” the celebrity said before signing off.

Read More

5 hours ago
The people of Pakistan found it's new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari

After a remarkable start with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's Tu Jhoom,...
1 day ago
Ice sculpture of Mexican pyramid

HARBIN - An ice sculpture featuring the famed pyramid of Kukulcan in...
1 day ago
Surgical masks as the new fashion fad: Research agrees

Face masks were a huge addition to our physical appearances when Covid-19...
1 day ago
Photographer catches heaven for endangered bird

CHANGSHA - Every winter, Cao Jianjun waits for his "friends" at a...
1 day ago
Endangered crane spotted in southwest China

KUNMING - A national nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province has...
2 days ago
Entertainment Industry overjoyed on passing of the royalities act; thanks Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Over the last year or two, Pakistani celebrities have banded together to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue their adventurous trip to Phuket 
22 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue their adventurous trip to Phuket 

Power couple of showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are off...
Prince Andrew'
35 mins ago
Prince Andrew gets another hit, school named after him to get a new name

Things are not in favor of Prince Andrew at the moment, Andrew...
36 mins ago
LHC seeks PBR report on PCB’s report on traffic management

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from...
Mohammad Rizwan
44 mins ago
Entire Pakistan is ready to host Australia, says Mohammad Rizwan

LAHORE: Mohammad Rizwan, the winner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Most...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement